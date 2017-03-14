|
So the Texas Democratic Party is Going to Cleburne This weekend
Thursday, March 23, 2017 by salon----comments 0 (Views:55)
A friend of mine asked me if I wanted to go too. I have something else I have to do on Friday or I sure would, but only in order to give the Texas Democratic party a piece of my mind. Can't do it so will do it here I voted for Bernie Sanders, I am a WOMAN, not a *Bernie Bro*, did not want Hillary Clinton (and if you run her again for any reason, you will again lose my dang vote), I resent t..... Read More
|
Ruminations of the Easily Amused for 3/23/2017
Thursday, March 23, 2017 by salon----comments 0 (Views:54)
This explains why I have recently gotten some Youtube notices about not monetizing some videos, like ones that criticize Hillary Clinton Why does Ivana Trump have a high security clearance. I guess that's just another thing Donald Trump lied about. Boy, Wellesly has the WRONG IDEA. I thought colleges were supposed to be higher education. “I find it absurd that six ..... Read More
|
You know how Trump said he wasn't going to touch Social Security? Not true (SSDI)
Monday, March 20, 2017 by salon----comments 0 (Views:115)
Intercept “Well, I think the promise was he wasn’t going to affect anybody and we haven’t with this budget,” Mulvaney replied. “Keep in mind what this budget is. This is just the discretionary spending part of the budget, which was a necessary first step.” “But he might look at — at future retirement — future Medicare recipien..... Read More
|
Trump is a Liar. Needs to stop saying he was *wiretapped* - Comey Hearing 3/20/2017
Monday, March 20, 2017 by salon----comments 0 (Views:91)
Watching the Comey hearing on Cspan. James B. Comey just made it impossible for Donald Trump to keep saying he was ‘wiretapped’ “I have no information that supports those tweets,” Comey told intelligence committee ranking Democrat Adam B. Schiff (Calif.), confirming that neither the FBI nor the Justice Department had found any evidence of the alleged wiret..... Read More
|
Ruminations of the Easily Amused for 3/19/2017
Sunday, March 19, 2017 by salon----comments 0 (Views:116)
I have some video from govt meetings I attended last week, will be working on posting them throughout the upcoming week. So, is Roger Williams EVER going to have a public town hall with ALL of his constituents? How about Bill Flores? Looks like he WILl be having town hall events. Here was one for Pete Sessions of Dallas. In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hall to protest Tru..... Read More
|
Only 2 more main chances for current Somervell County Hospital Board to evaluate employee Ray Reynolds (3/19/2017)
Sunday, March 19, 2017 by salon----comments 0 (Views:181)
Just a reminder that the Somervell County Hospital District board is breaking not only Texas law but also Somervell County Hospital District bylaws by not ever having evaluated CEO Ray Reynolds, who is an at-will employee of the hospital (Glen Rose Medical Center) who serves "at the will of the board". See previous blog post about this, where the previous (first) elected board also never..... Read More
|
So... NO Committees EVER So far during the last Somervell County Hospital District term (3/19/2017)
Sunday, March 19, 2017 by salon----comments 0 (Views:130)
I asked one of the Somervell County Hospital District board members last week if they had ever had even one hospital district committee meeting during their term, which will change in May, 2017. The answer was no. Wrote about this last May 27, 2016, where Ray Reynolds talked the new board members who had most recently been elected to defer having any board meetings for 6 months. It wasn&#..... Read More
|
CrazyPants Donald Trump O Week- 3/18/2017
Saturday, March 18, 2017 by salon----comments 0 (Views:148)
Trump is going back to Mar-a-lago for the FIFTH time since taking office. He's rather go to a place that costs American taxpayers a whole bunch of money for him to visit, that he is profitting from, and where he can play golf, Shame on him. Are his penthouse tastes reasons not to go to Camp David, which is 20 minutes away? Trump's travel and security estimated to cost half a billi..... Read More
|
Sunshine Week- 2017 (March 12-18) It's Your Right to Know
Thursday, March 16, 2017 by salon----comments 0 (Views:179)
Somervell County Salon believes in the public's right to know what goes on with local government. To find out, Texas law has provided the Texas Public Information Act, which makes records from government available upon request to ALL Texas citizens, with some exceptions. FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) allows all United States citizens to ask for records at the national level. Every person h..... Read More
|
Happy PI Day 2017!
Tuesday, March 14, 2017 by salon----comments 0 (Views:160)
March 14, 2017 ie 3.14 ..... Come Comment!
More Story Headlines
Home
|
Blog Home
|
About
|
News |
Piazza
|
Calendar
|
Audio/Video/Open Rec
|
Search
Flashback Post
Video-From the Past- Barnards on the Brazos Statue Dedication from 2006
Monday, May 30, 2016 by salon (Views:284)
Write! |profile | quotes | top Daily | top Weekly |top Month | top Year | Top All! | archives | subscribe RSS
Home
|
Blog Home
|
About
|
News |
Piazza
|
Calendar
|
Audio/Video/Open Rec
|
Search