So the Texas Democratic Party is Going to Cleburne This weekend





Thursday, March 23, 2017 by salon---- comments 0 (Views: 55)





A friend of mine asked me if I wanted to go too. I have something else I have to do on Friday or I sure would, but only in order to give the Texas Democratic party a piece of my mind. Can't do it so will do it here I voted for Bernie Sanders, I am a WOMAN, not a *Bernie Bro*, did not want Hillary Clinton (and if you run her again for any reason, you will again lose my dang vote), I resent t..... Read More

